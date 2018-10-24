Bharat Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 760.10 crore, up 64.07% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 760.10 crore in September 2018 up 64.07% from Rs. 463.28 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.92 crore in September 2018 up 95.07% from Rs. 119.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 516.23 crore in September 2018 up 72.98% from Rs. 298.44 crore in September 2017.

Bharat Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 16.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.64 in September 2017.

Bharat Fin shares closed at 899.30 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 21.31% returns over the last 6 months and 41.06% over the last 12 months.