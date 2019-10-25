Bharat Bijlee Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.98 crore, down 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.98 crore in September 2019 down 17.16% from Rs. 237.79 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.79 crore in September 2019 up 11.68% from Rs. 6.08 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.27 crore in September 2019 up 5.11% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2018.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 12.01 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.75 in September 2018.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 870.25 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.27% over the last 12 months.