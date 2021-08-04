Bharat Bijlee Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 288.02 crore, up 297.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.02 crore in June 2021 up 297.27% from Rs. 72.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2021 up 256.52% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.30 crore in June 2021 up 529.74% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 24.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.47 in June 2020.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 1,414.55 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.52% returns over the last 6 months and 91.96% over the last 12 months.