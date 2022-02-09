Bharat Bijlee Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 323.05 crore, up 45.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.05 crore in December 2021 up 45.32% from Rs. 222.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.90 crore in December 2021 up 1.34% from Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021 down 0.74% from Rs. 29.66 crore in December 2020.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 28.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 27.76 in December 2020.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 1,983.90 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.67% returns over the last 6 months and 92.36% over the last 12 months.