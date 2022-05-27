BGR Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore, down 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore in March 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 380.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.24 crore in March 2022 down 23.56% from Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022 down 188.01% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

BGR Energy shares closed at 68.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 11.57% over the last 12 months.