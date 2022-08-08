English
    Best Agrolife Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.70 crore, up 34.58% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

    Net Sales at Rs 463.70 crore in June 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 344.56 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.13 crore in June 2022 up 54.71% from Rs. 25.94 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.27 crore in June 2022 up 79.74% from Rs. 36.87 crore in June 2021.

    Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 16.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.77 in June 2021.

    Best Agrolife shares closed at 968.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

    Best Agrolife
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations463.70309.35344.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations463.70309.35344.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.08129.88--
    Purchase of Traded Goods373.57248.86350.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-95.49-151.38-51.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.878.093.62
    Depreciation5.766.600.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7811.815.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1455.5035.20
    Other Income0.371.000.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.5156.4936.01
    Interest7.067.171.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.4549.3334.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.4549.3334.82
    Tax13.3211.168.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.1338.1625.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.1338.1625.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.1338.1625.94
    Equity Share Capital23.6423.6422.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9716.7511.77
    Diluted EPS16.9716.7511.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9716.7511.77
    Diluted EPS16.9716.7511.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Best Agrolife #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
