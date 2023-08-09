English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Berger Paints Q1 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 326 crore

    Berger Paints Q1 earnings: Revenue came in at Rs 2,739.76 crore, up 10 percent compared from the year-ago quarter

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
    Berger Paints' profit before tax rose to Rs 439 crore from Rs 314.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.

    Berger Paints' profit before tax rose to Rs 439 crore from Rs 314.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Berger Paints on August 9 reported a 39 percent jump in net profit at Rs 326.32 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

    The Kolkata-based firm had posted a net profit of Rs 234.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

    Sequentially, the profit zoomed 66 percent from Rs 196.21 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

    Revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,739.76 crore, up 10 percent from Rs 2,488.67 crore in Q1 FY23.

    Total expenses increased 5.9 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,312.49 crore.

    The stock closed 1.34 percent lower at Rs 701 on the BSE. The stock has gained 21 percent this year, while the one-year return stands at 5 percent.

    Berger Paints is the second-largest domestic paints company, with manufacturing units in India, Nepal, Poland and Russia.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Berger paints #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 03:51 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!