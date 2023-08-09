Berger Paints Q1 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 326 crore

Berger Paints' profit before tax rose to Rs 439 crore from Rs 314.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.

Berger Paints on August 9 reported a 39 percent jump in net profit at Rs 326.32 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The Kolkata-based firm had posted a net profit of Rs 234.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Sequentially, the profit zoomed 66 percent from Rs 196.21 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,739.76 crore, up 10 percent from Rs 2,488.67 crore in Q1 FY23.

Total expenses increased 5.9 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,312.49 crore.

The stock closed 1.34 percent lower at Rs 701 on the BSE. The stock has gained 21 percent this year, while the one-year return stands at 5 percent.

Berger Paints is the second-largest domestic paints company, with manufacturing units in India, Nepal, Poland and Russia.