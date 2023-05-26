English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bectors Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.08 crore, up 37.16% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 346.08 crore in March 2023 up 37.16% from Rs. 252.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2023 up 171.06% from Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in March 2023 up 95.77% from Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2022.

    Bectors Food EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2022.

    Bectors Food shares closed at 659.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.75% returns over the last 6 months and 133.76% over the last 12 months.

    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.08367.90252.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.08367.90252.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials172.57200.91135.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.257.275.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.83-5.53-1.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.2843.9336.62
    Depreciation13.4213.7411.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.9270.0951.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.8237.5013.46
    Other Income4.463.091.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.2840.5814.93
    Interest2.273.602.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0136.9812.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.0136.9812.65
    Tax9.379.212.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6427.7710.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6427.7710.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.010.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.6527.7810.20
    Equity Share Capital58.8258.8258.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.704.721.74
    Diluted EPS4.704.721.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.704.721.74
    Diluted EPS4.704.721.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bectors Food #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:16 am