BCPL Railway In Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.48 crore, down 1.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.48 crore in March 2023 down 1.11% from Rs. 34.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 27.83% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2023 down 25.43% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022.

BCPL Railway In EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2022.

BCPL Railway In shares closed at 45.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.