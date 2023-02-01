English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BASF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,898.10 crore, down 11.96% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BASF India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,898.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.96% from Rs. 3,291.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 down 90.36% from Rs. 110.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.67 crore in December 2022 down 63.73% from Rs. 183.80 crore in December 2021.

    BASF India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,898.103,581.993,291.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,898.103,581.993,291.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials982.891,252.56880.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,314.281,645.881,945.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks187.67126.11-63.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.6594.4093.33
    Depreciation45.8645.1142.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses264.92275.31259.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.83142.62134.93
    Other Income11.9810.016.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.81152.63141.45
    Interest2.753.664.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.06148.97137.22
    Exceptional Items----12.56
    P/L Before Tax18.06148.97149.78
    Tax7.4235.8639.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.64113.11110.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.64113.11110.37
    Equity Share Capital43.2943.2943.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5026.1025.50
    Diluted EPS2.5026.1025.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.5026.1025.50
    Diluted EPS2.5026.1025.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited