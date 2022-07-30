English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bank of Baroda Q1 Result | Profit spikes 79% to Rs 2,168 crore; other income, operating profit decline

    Bank of Baroda clocked credit growth at 18 percent and 10.9 percent YoY increase in global deposits.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    July 30, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on July 30 reported a massive 79.4 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,168 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, despite fall in other income and pre-provision operating profit. The significant decline in bad loans provisions aided the bottom line.

    Net interest income during the June quarter grew by 12 percent to Rs 8,838.4 crore compared to year-ago period, with credit growth at 18 percent and 10.9 percent YoY increase in global deposits.

    ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda mulls issuing long term bonds to fund infrastructure, affordable housing sectors

    "Global advances increased by 18 percent YoY to Rs 8.39 lakh crore with domestic advances growth of 15.7 percent YoY at Rs 6.95 lakh crore, while global deposits rose by 10.9 percent YoY to Rs 10.32 lakh crore with domestic deposits growing 8.5 percent to Rs 9.09 lakh crore," Bank of Baroda said in its BSE filing.

    The bank further said the net interest margin at 3.02 percent for the June quarter contracted 6 bps QoQ and 2 bps YoY.

    Close

    Related stories

    Total provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 58 percent YoY to Rs 1,684.80 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 and the sequential decline was 55 percent, while bad loans provisions dropped by 39 percent YoY to Rs 1,560 crore for the quarter.

    Click Here To Read All Earnings Related News

    Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances improved by 35 bps sequentially to 6.26 percent and net NPAs declined by 14 bps QoQ to 1.58 percent in Q1FY23.

    Bank of Baroda reported a significant fall of 59 percent YoY in Q1FY23 non-interest income (other income) at Rs 1,182 crore, while pre-provision operating profit dropped 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 4,527.52 crore.

    "The core operating profit (excluding treasury gains or loss, and interest on IT refund) increased by 11 percent YoY to Rs 5,301 crore in Q1FY23," the bank said.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Results
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 03:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.