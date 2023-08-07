English
    Balrampur Chini Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,389.62 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,389.62 crore in June 2023 up 28.66% from Rs. 1,080.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.51 crore in June 2023 up 493.72% from Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.37 crore in June 2023 up 197.59% from Rs. 58.93 crore in June 2022.

    Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2022.

    Balrampur Chini shares closed at 412.70 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.01% returns over the last 6 months and 13.22% over the last 12 months.

    Balrampur Chini Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,389.621,491.531,080.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,389.621,491.531,080.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials657.122,204.15203.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks377.07-1,365.33687.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.92101.0173.95
    Depreciation40.5740.1728.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.33147.8071.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.61363.7116.20
    Other Income12.1916.3114.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.80380.0230.71
    Interest33.5321.1413.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.28358.8816.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.28358.8816.86
    Tax33.21109.755.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.07249.1311.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.07249.1311.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.445.321.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates73.51254.4512.38
    Equity Share Capital20.1720.1720.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6412.510.61
    Diluted EPS3.6412.510.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.6412.510.61
    Diluted EPS3.6412.510.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 12:00 pm

