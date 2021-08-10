Balaji Telefilm Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.51 crore, up 124.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.51 crore in June 2021 up 124.39% from Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021 up 230.63% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in June 2021 up 22.77% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2020.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 66.80 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and -27.39% over the last 12 months.