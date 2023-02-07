Bal Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.62 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.62 crore in December 2022 up 10.77% from Rs. 69.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2022 down 5.16% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

Bal Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Bal Pharma shares closed at 82.85 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.63% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.