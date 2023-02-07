English
    Bal Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.62 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.62 crore in December 2022 up 10.77% from Rs. 69.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2022 down 5.16% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

    Bal Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.6275.3169.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.6275.3169.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.4245.3244.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.042.371.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-5.76-6.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0614.2712.23
    Depreciation2.452.372.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5313.3410.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.703.414.01
    Other Income0.460.050.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.163.454.76
    Interest3.112.862.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.050.602.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.050.602.40
    Tax0.460.471.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.590.130.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.590.130.47
    Minority Interest-0.02--0.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.580.130.64
    Equity Share Capital15.6915.5714.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.070.32
    Diluted EPS0.380.070.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.070.32
    Diluted EPS0.380.070.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited