    Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,360.13 crore, down 11.1% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,360.13 crore in June 2023 down 11.1% from Rs. 1,529.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.34 crore in June 2023 down 65.53% from Rs. 44.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2023 down 38.07% from Rs. 40.92 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 16.10 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.05% returns over the last 6 months and 47.71% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,360.132,053.871,529.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,360.132,053.871,529.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials221.612,678.62441.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks919.76-1,133.00862.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.65120.3978.71
    Depreciation55.3352.5353.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.00162.87113.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.22172.46-20.04
    Other Income3.235.237.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.99177.69-12.25
    Interest44.7150.3432.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-74.70127.35-44.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-74.70127.35-44.91
    Tax-0.01-3.56--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-74.69130.91-44.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-74.69130.91-44.91
    Minority Interest0.35----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-74.34130.91-44.91
    Equity Share Capital127.74127.74127.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.601.05-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.601.05-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.601.05-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.601.05-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

