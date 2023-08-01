Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,360.13 crore, down 11.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,360.13 crore in June 2023 down 11.1% from Rs. 1,529.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.34 crore in June 2023 down 65.53% from Rs. 44.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2023 down 38.07% from Rs. 40.92 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 16.10 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.05% returns over the last 6 months and 47.71% over the last 12 months.