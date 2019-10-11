Bajaj Finserv Q2 Net Profit seen up 52.6% YoY to Rs. 1,817 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finserv to report net profit at Rs. 1,817 crore up 52.6% year-on-year (up 25% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 29.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,602 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 49.1% Y-o-Y (up 19.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,699 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.