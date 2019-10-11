Bajaj Finance Q2 Net Profit seen up 77.6% YoY to Rs. 1,640 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finance to report net profit at Rs. 1,640 crore up 77.6% year-on-year (up 37.20% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 42.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,897 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 45% Y-o-Y (up 37 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,536 crore.

