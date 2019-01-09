Bajaj Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 229.57 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.57 crore in December 2018 up 10.34% from Rs. 208.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.09 crore in December 2018 up 8.94% from Rs. 55.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.40 crore in December 2018 up 8.39% from Rs. 72.33 crore in December 2017.

Bajaj Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.74 in December 2017.

Bajaj Corp shares closed at 384.25 on January 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.65% returns over the last 6 months and -23.11% over the last 12 months.