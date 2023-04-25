English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit zooms 12% to Rs 1,704 crore, revenue jumps 12% as well

    The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a dividend at the rate Rs 140 per share.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST
    Revenue from operation came in at Rs 8,929.23 crore

    Revenue from operation came in at Rs 8,929.23 crore

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bajaj Auto on April 25 reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 1,704.74 crore, up 11.70 percent from Rs 1,526.16 crore in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue from operation came in at Rs 8,929.23 crore, registering a growth of 11.96 percent from Rs 7,974.84 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend at the rate Rs 140 per share.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Results
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 05:36 pm