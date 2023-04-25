Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit zooms 12% to Rs 1,704 crore, revenue jumps 12% as well

Revenue from operation came in at Rs 8,929.23 crore

Bajaj Auto on April 25 reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 1,704.74 crore, up 11.70 percent from Rs 1,526.16 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operation came in at Rs 8,929.23 crore, registering a growth of 11.96 percent from Rs 7,974.84 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend at the rate Rs 140 per share.

