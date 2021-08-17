B&A Packaging Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.25 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.25 crore in June 2021 up 40.74% from Rs. 20.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021 up 0.19% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021 down 1.1% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2020.

B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.42 in June 2020.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 219.10 on August 16, 2021 (BSE)