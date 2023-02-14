English
    B and A Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.00 crore, down 24.73% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.00 crore in December 2022 down 24.73% from Rs. 66.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 89.88% from Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 97.49% from Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2021.

    B and A EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 58.93 in December 2021.

    B and A shares closed at 311.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.54% returns over the last 6 months and 25.01% over the last 12 months.

    B and A
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.0071.6266.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.0071.6266.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3619.4710.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.50-6.047.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8820.3918.39
    Depreciation0.940.830.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1814.1610.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.8522.8218.70
    Other Income0.400.660.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.4523.4918.90
    Interest0.650.640.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.1022.8518.27
    Exceptional Items2.95----
    P/L Before Tax1.8522.8518.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.8522.8518.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.8522.8518.27
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9673.7158.93
    Diluted EPS5.9673.7158.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9673.7158.93
    Diluted EPS5.9673.7158.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

