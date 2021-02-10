Axel Polymers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in December 2020 up 7.67% from Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 70.46% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Axel Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2019.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 13.25 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.59% returns over the last 6 months and 80.27% over the last 12 months.