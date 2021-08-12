Avanti Feeds Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,240.64 crore, up 59.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,240.64 crore in June 2021 up 59.51% from Rs. 777.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.25 crore in June 2021 down 18.25% from Rs. 85.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.94 crore in June 2021 down 16% from Rs. 117.79 crore in June 2020.

Avanti Feeds EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.31 in June 2020.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 580.20 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.73% returns over the last 6 months and 22.85% over the last 12 months.