    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Autoline Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.57 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.57 crore in September 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 135.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.40 crore in September 2022 up 773.95% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2022 down 45.14% from Rs. 12.14 crore in September 2021.

    Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

    Autoline Ind shares closed at 106.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.72% returns over the last 6 months and 59.18% over the last 12 months.

    Autoline Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.57179.67135.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.57179.67135.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.69137.2992.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-1.32-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.818.617.76
    Depreciation5.054.975.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8623.2223.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.146.906.76
    Other Income0.470.400.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.617.307.14
    Interest5.075.635.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.461.671.19
    Exceptional Items13.86----
    P/L Before Tax10.401.671.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.401.671.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.401.671.19
    Equity Share Capital38.9638.9637.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.670.440.43
    Diluted EPS2.670.440.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.670.440.43
    Diluted EPS2.670.440.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm