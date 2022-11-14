Autoline Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.57 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.57 crore in September 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 135.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.40 crore in September 2022 up 773.95% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2022 down 45.14% from Rs. 12.14 crore in September 2021.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 106.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.72% returns over the last 6 months and 59.18% over the last 12 months.