Auto Stampings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.10 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.10 crore in December 2022 up 19.01% from Rs. 162.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 424.9% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

