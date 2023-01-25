English
    Auto Stampings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.10 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.10 crore in December 2022 up 19.01% from Rs. 162.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 424.9% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

    Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.10215.94162.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.10215.94162.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.04179.43129.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-2.930.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.499.757.99
    Depreciation3.583.462.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.9421.5817.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.704.643.76
    Other Income0.440.530.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.145.174.09
    Interest3.113.003.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.042.180.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.042.180.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.042.180.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.042.180.39
    Equity Share Capital15.8615.8615.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.281.370.24
    Diluted EPS1.281.370.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.281.370.24
    Diluted EPS1.281.370.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited