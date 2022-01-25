Auto Stampings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 162.26 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.26 crore in December 2021 up 45.02% from Rs. 111.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021 up 109.93% from Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021 up 89.39% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2020.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2020.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 583.40 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)