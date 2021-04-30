AU Small Financ Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 655.83 crore, up 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 655.83 crore in March 2021 up 18.18% from Rs. 554.9413 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.98 crore in March 2021 up 38.14% from Rs. 122.32 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 373.81 crore in March 2021 up 18.37% from Rs. 315.79 crore in March 2020.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2020.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 1,124.50 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 6 months and 108.94% over the last 12 months.