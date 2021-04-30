MARKET NEWS

AU Small Financ Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 655.83 crore, up 18.18% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AU Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 655.83 crore in March 2021 up 18.18% from Rs. 554.9413 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.98 crore in March 2021 up 38.14% from Rs. 122.32 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 373.81 crore in March 2021 up 18.37% from Rs. 315.79 crore in March 2020.

AU Small Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2020.

AU Small Financ shares closed at 1,124.50 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 6 months and 108.94% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,042.281,006.51952.72
(b) Income on Investment182.30186.10159.96
(c) Int. on balances With RBI18.6021.0111.31
(d) Others49.1947.5059.46
Other Income276.65663.41183.15
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended636.54627.99628.51
Employees Cost336.83239.81204.49
Other Expenses221.84183.88217.82
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies373.81872.85315.79
Provisions And Contingencies177.78283.62150.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax196.03589.23165.21
Tax27.06110.2142.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities168.98479.02122.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period168.98479.02122.32
Equity Share Capital312.21306.76304.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II23.3718.8421.99
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.4915.624.03
Diluted EPS5.4515.543.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.4915.624.03
Diluted EPS5.4515.543.97
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,502.83302.74457.78
ii) Net NPA755.4572.69217.30
i) % of Gross NPA4.250.991.68
ii) % of Net NPA2.180.240.81
Return on Assets %0.341.060.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:33 pm

