Atlas Jewellery Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 98.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 98.13% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2021 up 1506.79% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 up 618.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Atlas Jewellery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Atlas Jewellery shares closed at 28.50 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.15% returns over the last 6 months and -44.71% over the last 12 months.