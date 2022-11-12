English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Atlanta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, down 90.21% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in September 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 39.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 down 126.65% from Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 64.94 crore in September 2021.

    Atlanta shares closed at 19.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -9.70% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Atlanta
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.864.5239.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.864.5239.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.013.690.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.894.34
    Depreciation0.350.350.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.921.801.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.21-2.2132.05
    Other Income0.861.0232.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-1.1964.59
    Interest0.850.4957.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.20-1.686.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.20-1.686.61
    Tax----2.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.20-1.684.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.20-1.684.51
    Equity Share Capital16.3016.3016.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.210.55
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.210.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.210.55
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.210.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Atlanta #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm