Atlanta Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 82.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in December 2020 down 82.61% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 up 12.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020 down 452.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Atlanta shares closed at 7.95 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.15% returns over the last 6 months and 44.55% over the last 12 months.