Astec Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.97 crore, down 53.32% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 126.97 117.18 271.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 126.97 117.18 271.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 76.49 111.02 154.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.76 -41.30 10.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.86 11.40 16.72 Depreciation 7.77 8.81 10.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.47 23.94 25.46 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 3.32 54.81 Other Income 2.57 3.78 6.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 7.10 61.61 Interest 6.41 5.88 3.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.21 1.21 58.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.21 1.21 58.28 Tax -1.22 0.39 15.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.00 0.83 43.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.00 0.83 43.04 Equity Share Capital 19.61 19.61 19.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.55 0.42 21.97 Diluted EPS -2.55 0.42 21.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.55 0.42 21.97 Diluted EPS -2.55 0.42 21.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --