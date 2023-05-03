Astec Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.97 crore, down 53.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:Net Sales at Rs 126.97 crore in March 2023 down 53.32% from Rs. 271.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 111.61% from Rs. 43.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2023 down 88.99% from Rs. 72.27 crore in March 2022.
|Astec Life shares closed at 1,351.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.64% returns over the last 6 months and -30.71% over the last 12 months.
|Astec Lifesciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|126.97
|117.18
|271.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|126.97
|117.18
|271.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.49
|111.02
|154.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.76
|-41.30
|10.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.86
|11.40
|16.72
|Depreciation
|7.77
|8.81
|10.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.47
|23.94
|25.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|3.32
|54.81
|Other Income
|2.57
|3.78
|6.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|7.10
|61.61
|Interest
|6.41
|5.88
|3.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.21
|1.21
|58.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.21
|1.21
|58.28
|Tax
|-1.22
|0.39
|15.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.00
|0.83
|43.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.00
|0.83
|43.04
|Equity Share Capital
|19.61
|19.61
|19.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|0.42
|21.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|0.42
|21.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|0.42
|21.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|0.42
|21.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited