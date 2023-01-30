Astec Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.18 crore, down 32.4% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:Net Sales at Rs 117.18 crore in December 2022 down 32.4% from Rs. 173.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 96.61% from Rs. 24.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2022 down 64.48% from Rs. 44.82 crore in December 2021.
Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.63 in December 2021.
|Astec Life shares closed at 1,548.80 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.36% returns over the last 6 months and -6.44% over the last 12 months.
|Astec Lifesciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.18
|199.75
|173.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.18
|199.75
|173.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|111.02
|134.68
|112.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.30
|-11.89
|-20.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.40
|15.03
|12.85
|Depreciation
|8.80
|8.17
|9.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.94
|28.64
|24.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.33
|25.11
|33.80
|Other Income
|3.79
|3.99
|1.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.12
|29.10
|35.76
|Interest
|5.88
|4.51
|2.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.24
|24.58
|33.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.24
|24.58
|33.21
|Tax
|0.39
|6.27
|8.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.85
|18.31
|24.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.85
|18.31
|24.75
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.84
|18.31
|24.75
|Equity Share Capital
|19.61
|19.60
|19.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|9.34
|12.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|9.34
|12.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|9.34
|12.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|9.34
|12.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited