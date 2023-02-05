English
    Assoc Stone Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore in December 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 59.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 up 2888.42% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.7% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2021.

    Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.1815.3159.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.1815.3159.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----24.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.170.61-16.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.425.7711.42
    Depreciation1.381.368.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.2812.7029.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.92-5.111.11
    Other Income2.771.712.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.69-3.403.79
    Interest0.670.732.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.02-4.121.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.02-4.121.74
    Tax5.05-0.202.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.97-3.93-0.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.97-3.93-0.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.100.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.97-4.03-0.29
    Equity Share Capital9.019.019.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.89-0.45-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.89-0.45-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.89-0.45-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.89-0.45-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited