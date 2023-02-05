Assoc Stone Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore in December 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 59.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 up 2888.42% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.7% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2021.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

