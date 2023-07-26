Asian Paints Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,113.96 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,113.96 crore in June 2023 up 6.96% from Rs. 7,586.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,508.37 crore in June 2023 up 48.27% from Rs. 1,017.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,216.53 crore in June 2023 up 40.61% from Rs. 1,576.42 crore in June 2022.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 15.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.61 in June 2022.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,400.40 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months and 10.90% over the last 12 months.