    Asian Paints Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,113.96 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,113.96 crore in June 2023 up 6.96% from Rs. 7,586.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,508.37 crore in June 2023 up 48.27% from Rs. 1,017.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,216.53 crore in June 2023 up 40.61% from Rs. 1,576.42 crore in June 2022.

    Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 15.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.61 in June 2022.

    Asian Paints shares closed at 3,400.40 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months and 10.90% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,084.877,589.247,555.80
    Other Operating Income29.0936.7730.43
    Total Income From Operations8,113.967,626.017,586.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,481.713,366.883,959.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods769.14818.23983.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks327.42144.47-248.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost404.61385.46363.55
    Depreciation172.09193.66184.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,131.321,163.381,065.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,827.671,553.931,278.47
    Other Income216.77124.99113.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,044.441,678.921,392.31
    Interest26.2924.9119.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,018.151,654.011,372.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,018.151,654.011,372.41
    Tax509.78420.28355.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,508.371,233.731,017.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,508.371,233.731,017.28
    Equity Share Capital95.9295.9295.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7512.8710.61
    Diluted EPS15.7512.8710.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7512.8710.61
    Diluted EPS15.7512.8710.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

