Asian Paints Q3 results | Profit rises 70 percent sequentially to Rs 1,016 crore, revenue grows to Rs 8,527 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Asian Paints Ltd on January 20 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,016 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, down 18 percent from Rs 1,238 crore in the year-ago quarter. The profit grew 70 percent from Rs 596 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue of India's largest player in the decorative paints segment was 26 percent higher at Rs 8,527 crore from Rs 6,788 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue in the September quarter was Rs 7,096 crore.

Also read: Asian Paints Q3 result preview: PAT may jump 70-100% from previous quarter

The growth in revenue was backed by the gain in market share from unorganised players, price increases coupled with dealer up-stocking and strong growth momentum in ancillary businesses of waterproofing and wood finish.

The Asian Paints stock opened flat at Rs 3,282 on the National Stock Exchange on January 19. The stock has generated returns of 21 percent during the past year but has been flat over the month.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)​