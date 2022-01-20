MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Paints Q3 results | Profit rises 70 percent sequentially to Rs 1,016 crore, revenue grows to Rs 8,527 crore

Strong volume growth led by pent-up demand and higher realisation aided revenue growth as margins continue to remain under pressure due to higher raw material costs

Gaurav Sharma
January 20, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Asian Paints Ltd on January 20 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,016 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, down 18 percent from Rs 1,238 crore in the year-ago quarter. The profit grew 70 percent from Rs 596 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue of India's largest player in the decorative paints segment was 26 percent higher at Rs 8,527 crore from Rs 6,788 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue in the September quarter was Rs 7,096 crore.

Also read: Asian Paints Q3 result preview: PAT may jump 70-100% from previous quarter

The growth in revenue was backed by the gain in market share from unorganised players, price increases coupled with dealer up-stocking and strong growth momentum in ancillary businesses of waterproofing and wood finish.

The Asian Paints stock opened flat at Rs 3,282 on the National Stock Exchange on January 19. The stock has generated returns of 21 percent during the past year but has been flat over the month.

Close
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)​
Gaurav Sharma
Tags: #Asian Paints Ltd #q3 results #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:47 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.