Asian Paints Q3 result preview: PAT may jump 70-100% from previous quarter

Asian Paints Ltd is on January 20 expected to report a robust double-digit year-on-year volume growth in the December quarter, which, coupled with price hikes undertaken during the period, could result in a revenue growth of around 25 percent, experts said.

They also expect India’s largest manufacturer of decorative paints to report revenue growth of 20 percent from the previous quarter.

The rise in input costs, however, could impact the margins and result in a year-on-year decline in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin. On a sequential basis, margins are expected to improve.

Brokerages expect the Mumbai-based company to report a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,000–1,215 crore at a sequential growth of 70-100 percent. On a yearly basis, the PAT is expected to decline by 2-20 percent.

The company had reported consolidated profit of Rs 1,238 crore on consolidated revenue of Rs 6,788 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The profit in the preceding quarter was Rs 596 crore, while the consolidated revenues were at Rs 7,096 crore.

Street’s Views

Discretionary products companies like Asian Paints are expected to see a strong rebound in the overall performance driven by the release of significant pent-up demand during the quarter.

Besides, a robust festival period and a busy wedding season are expected to strongly aid the company to report good performance during the quarter.

Dealer checks across India by the brokerage firm Phillip Capital suggest that the “company will report bumper volume growth of 25 percnet+ in 3QFY22 aided by the following four factors: (1) market share gains, (2) premiumization trends remaining intact, (3) dealer up-stocking due to massive price hikes that took place in the middle of the quarter, and (4) ancillary segments such as putty and waterproofing showing solid traction”.

The brokerage expects a very aggressive YoY revenue growth of around 35 percent to Rs 9,334 crore at the back of strong volume growth and price hikes.

The rise in crude prices along with higher but stable titanium di-oxide prices will continue to impact the input costs, which the brokerage firm Phillip Capital expects to increase by 45 percent on year.

This will result in 443 basis points (bps) YoY decline in EBITDA margins to 21.9 percent for the quarter, with EBITDA coming in at around Rs 2,045 crore compared to Rs 1,788 crore in the same period last year.

Phillip Capital expects the net profit to jump by 18 percent YoY to Rs 1,459 crore.

The other brokerages, however, are more conservative with their forecasts. JM Financial expects volume growth of 12 percent and a 15 percent improvement in average realizations.

It expects the revenues to grow around 22 percent YoY to Rs 8,311 crore. On a sequential basis, this works out to around 17 percent.

Margins will continue to be under pressure and EBITDA margins are estimated at 21.8 percent, a decline of 450 bps from the year-ago period, it said.

JM Financial pegs the profit for the quarter at Rs 1,214 crore, a year-on-year decline of 2 percent but a two-fold increase from the previous quarter.

Kotak Institutional Equities foresees a revenue growth of around 22 percent YoY.

“We expect 17 percent and 25 percent YoY growth in volumes and value terms, respectively, in domestic decorative paints aided by market share gains from unorganised/organised players, price increases and strong growth momentum in waterproofing and wood finish,” Kotak analysts said in a report.

The brokerage expects strong demand in third quarter despite unseasonal rains in some, partly aided by some up-stocking in the channel. “We expect 6 percent YoY growth in subsidiary revenues,” it added.

Gross margins are expected to contract 860 bps on-year but improve 180 bps on quarter led by raw material inflation partly offset by price hikes.

“We expect EBITDA margin to decline 840 bps YoY, up 520 bps QoQ led by gross margin decline”, Kotak added in its report.

The stock of Asian Paints closed at Rs 3,280, down Rs 93, or 2.8 percent, on the National Stock Exchange on January 19.