Arunjyoti Bio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 29.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2020 down 29.99% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 591.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Arunjyoti Bio shares closed at 6.88 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months