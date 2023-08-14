English
    ARSS Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.63 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.63 crore in June 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 71.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.08 crore in June 2023 down 3766.87% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.51 crore in June 2023 down 3706.98% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    ARSS Infra shares closed at 19.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.75% over the last 12 months.

    ARSS Infrastructure Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.63157.2871.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.63157.2871.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.8015.0818.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.580.96-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.173.634.61
    Depreciation0.240.230.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.23139.0751.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.22-1.69-1.97
    Other Income1.474.692.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.753.010.23
    Interest--0.110.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.752.900.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.752.900.10
    Tax0.460.540.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.202.36-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.202.36-0.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.300.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.082.66-0.42
    Equity Share Capital22.7422.7422.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.071.17-0.18
    Diluted EPS-7.071.17-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.071.17-0.18
    Diluted EPS-7.071.17-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

