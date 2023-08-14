ARSS Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.63 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.63 crore in June 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 71.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.08 crore in June 2023 down 3766.87% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.51 crore in June 2023 down 3706.98% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 19.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.75% over the last 12 months.