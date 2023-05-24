English
    Aries Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore in March 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 83.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2023 down 32.37% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 90.84% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.

    Aries Agro shares closed at 171.90 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.81% returns over the last 6 months and 25.47% over the last 12 months.

    Aries Agro
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.86131.9483.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.86131.9483.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.2246.8023.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.4314.0113.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.454.589.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9117.8512.64
    Depreciation2.512.001.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8635.1530.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.5311.55-6.46
    Other Income-0.211.542.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.7413.09-4.37
    Interest5.456.407.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.206.68-11.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.206.68-11.39
    Tax1.471.85-3.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.674.83-8.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.674.83-8.03
    Minority Interest0.290.290.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.84
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.385.12-7.08
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.213.94-5.45
    Diluted EPS-7.213.94-5.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.213.94-5.45
    Diluted EPS-7.213.94-5.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:41 am