Aries Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aries Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore in March 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 83.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2023 down 32.37% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 90.84% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.
Aries Agro shares closed at 171.90 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.81% returns over the last 6 months and 25.47% over the last 12 months.
|Aries Agro
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.86
|131.94
|83.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.86
|131.94
|83.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.22
|46.80
|23.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.43
|14.01
|13.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.45
|4.58
|9.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.91
|17.85
|12.64
|Depreciation
|2.51
|2.00
|1.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.86
|35.15
|30.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.53
|11.55
|-6.46
|Other Income
|-0.21
|1.54
|2.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.74
|13.09
|-4.37
|Interest
|5.45
|6.40
|7.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.20
|6.68
|-11.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.20
|6.68
|-11.39
|Tax
|1.47
|1.85
|-3.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.67
|4.83
|-8.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.67
|4.83
|-8.03
|Minority Interest
|0.29
|0.29
|0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.84
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.38
|5.12
|-7.08
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.21
|3.94
|-5.45
|Diluted EPS
|-7.21
|3.94
|-5.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.21
|3.94
|-5.45
|Diluted EPS
|-7.21
|3.94
|-5.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited