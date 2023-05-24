Aries Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore in March 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 83.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2023 down 32.37% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 90.84% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.

Aries Agro shares closed at 171.90 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.81% returns over the last 6 months and 25.47% over the last 12 months.