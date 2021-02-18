ARC Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 59.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 59.49% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 125.81% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 110.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

ARC Finance shares closed at 4.53 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 884.78% returns over the last 6 months and 824.49% over the last 12 months.