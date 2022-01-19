Aptech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore, down 2.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore in December 2021 down 2.61% from Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021 up 538.56% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021 down 8.39% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2020.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2020.

Aptech shares closed at 424.35 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)