Aptech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore, down 36.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore in March 2020 down 36.93% from Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2020 down 254.5% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2020 down 180.07% from Rs. 9.13 crore in March 2019.
Aptech shares closed at 97.70 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.52% over the last 12 months.
|Aptech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.90
|53.84
|63.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.90
|53.84
|63.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.66
|0.67
|1.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|0.05
|-0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.64
|15.32
|15.64
|Depreciation
|3.35
|3.48
|2.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.46
|27.51
|38.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.30
|6.81
|5.69
|Other Income
|1.64
|1.35
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.66
|8.16
|6.52
|Interest
|0.27
|0.17
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.93
|7.99
|6.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.93
|7.99
|6.44
|Tax
|-3.66
|1.26
|1.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.28
|6.73
|4.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.28
|6.73
|4.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.28
|6.73
|4.71
|Equity Share Capital
|40.25
|39.89
|39.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|1.69
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|1.64
|1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|1.69
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|1.64
|1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 26, 2020 12:20 pm