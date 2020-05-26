Aptech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore, down 36.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.90 crore in March 2020 down 36.93% from Rs. 63.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2020 down 254.5% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2020 down 180.07% from Rs. 9.13 crore in March 2019.

Aptech shares closed at 97.70 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.52% over the last 12 months.