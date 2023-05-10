English
    Apollo Tyres Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,247.33 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Tyres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,247.33 crore in March 2023 up 11.99% from Rs. 5,578.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 427.40 crore in March 2023 up 276.73% from Rs. 113.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,015.36 crore in March 2023 up 53.02% from Rs. 663.54 crore in March 2022.

    Apollo Tyres EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2022.

    Apollo Tyres shares closed at 381.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 97.57% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Tyres
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,247.336,422.755,578.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,247.336,422.755,578.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,761.742,993.213,110.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods765.75717.60564.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.51164.63-314.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost688.19672.39638.33
    Depreciation372.43354.44375.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,023.68961.56952.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax626.02558.93251.02
    Other Income16.916.7337.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax642.93565.66288.20
    Interest139.03141.96127.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax503.90423.70160.25
    Exceptional Items22.58----
    P/L Before Tax526.48423.70160.25
    Tax99.16131.6346.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities427.32292.08113.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period427.32292.08113.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.03-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates427.40292.11113.45
    Equity Share Capital63.5163.5163.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.734.601.79
    Diluted EPS6.734.601.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.734.601.79
    Diluted EPS6.734.601.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 09:22 am