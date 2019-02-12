Anup Malleables Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, up 451.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in December 2018 up 451.63% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 up 117.08% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018 up 5800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

Anup Malleables EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2017.

Anup Malleables shares closed at 17.50 on September 17, 2014 (BSE)