Anik Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore, down 78.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore in March 2023 down 78.63% from Rs. 74.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 102.3% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 83.15% from Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2022.
Anik Industries shares closed at 35.15 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 26.21% over the last 12 months.
|Anik Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.83
|21.45
|74.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.83
|21.45
|74.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.61
|4.86
|14.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.93
|8.23
|36.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|3.64
|12.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.81
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.16
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.14
|2.66
|12.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|1.09
|-2.53
|Other Income
|1.63
|0.91
|12.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.38
|2.00
|9.59
|Interest
|1.44
|1.10
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.89
|8.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.89
|8.15
|Tax
|0.03
|1.58
|4.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.68
|4.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.68
|4.15
|Equity Share Capital
|27.75
|27.75
|27.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.25
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.25
|1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.25
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.25
|1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited