English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anik Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore, down 78.63% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore in March 2023 down 78.63% from Rs. 74.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 102.3% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 83.15% from Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2022.

    Anik Industries shares closed at 35.15 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 26.21% over the last 12 months.

    Anik Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8321.4574.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8321.4574.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.614.8614.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.938.2336.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.393.6412.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.811.02
    Depreciation0.270.160.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.142.6612.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.251.09-2.53
    Other Income1.630.9112.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.382.009.59
    Interest1.441.101.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.898.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.898.15
    Tax0.031.584.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.684.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.684.15
    Equity Share Capital27.7527.7527.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.251.49
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.251.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.251.49
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.251.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Anik Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 08:53 am