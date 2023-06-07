Anik Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore, down 78.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore in March 2023 down 78.63% from Rs. 74.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 102.3% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 83.15% from Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2022.

Anik Industries shares closed at 35.15 on June 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 26.21% over the last 12 months.