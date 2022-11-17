English
    Anik Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore, down 57.74% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore in September 2022 down 57.74% from Rs. 62.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 95.18% from Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2022 down 70.54% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

    Anik Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.

    Anik Industries shares closed at 38.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.78% returns over the last 6 months and 90.22% over the last 12 months.

    Anik Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5454.2762.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5454.2762.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.237.777.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.9430.1746.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.796.772.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.900.75
    Depreciation0.190.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.675.336.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.963.15-0.48
    Other Income0.421.125.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.384.275.13
    Interest0.700.331.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.683.943.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.683.943.29
    Tax0.54-1.440.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.155.382.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.155.382.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.300.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.155.693.07
    Equity Share Capital27.7527.7527.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.052.051.10
    Diluted EPS0.052.051.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.052.051.10
    Diluted EPS0.052.051.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

