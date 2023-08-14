English
    Andrew Yule Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.58 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.58 crore in June 2023 up 3.04% from Rs. 56.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2023 up 28.81% from Rs. 15.17 crore in June 2022.

    Andrew Yule shares closed at 26.45 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.00% returns over the last 6 months and 26.25% over the last 12 months.

    Andrew Yule and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.5879.8256.85
    Other Operating Income--1.32--
    Total Income From Operations58.5881.1456.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.3043.6017.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.14-1.93-11.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.3836.3453.79
    Depreciation1.901.971.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8419.5415.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.70-18.39-18.92
    Other Income10.0110.252.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.70-8.13-16.44
    Interest3.252.862.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.95-11.00-18.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.95-11.00-18.69
    Tax---1.54--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.95-9.45-18.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---1.220.69
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.95-10.67-18.00
    Equity Share Capital97.7997.7997.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.22-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.22-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.22-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.22-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Andrew Yule #Andrew Yule and Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

