Andrew Yule Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.58 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.58 crore in June 2023 up 3.04% from Rs. 56.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2023 up 28.81% from Rs. 15.17 crore in June 2022.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 26.45 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.00% returns over the last 6 months and 26.25% over the last 12 months.