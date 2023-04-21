Anand Rathi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.96 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.96 crore in March 2023 up 27.06% from Rs. 112.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.61 crore in March 2023 up 23.3% from Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.69 crore in March 2023 up 34.71% from Rs. 48.02 crore in March 2022.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.32 in March 2022.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 860.75 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 30.75% over the last 12 months.