English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anand Rathi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.96 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anand Rathi Wealth are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.96 crore in March 2023 up 27.06% from Rs. 112.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.61 crore in March 2023 up 23.3% from Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.69 crore in March 2023 up 34.71% from Rs. 48.02 crore in March 2022.

    Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.32 in March 2022.

    Anand Rathi shares closed at 860.75 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 30.75% over the last 12 months.

    Anand Rathi Wealth
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.96138.00112.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.96138.00112.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.8758.9052.17
    Depreciation4.314.393.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2417.3914.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.5357.3242.48
    Other Income3.852.212.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.3859.5344.71
    Interest1.081.140.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.3158.3944.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.3158.3944.08
    Tax16.7715.179.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.5443.2334.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.17----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.7143.2334.60
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.06-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.6143.1734.56
    Equity Share Capital20.8420.8420.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2510.388.32
    Diluted EPS10.2010.358.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2510.388.32
    Diluted EPS10.2010.358.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Anand Rathi Wealth #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results
    first published: Apr 21, 2023 04:00 pm