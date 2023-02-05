AMI Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.36 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.36 crore in December 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 141.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.28 crore in December 2022 up 14.45% from Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.82 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 31.32 crore in December 2021.

AMI Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.69 in December 2021.

