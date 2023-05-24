AMD Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.83 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.83 crore in March 2023 up 27.58% from Rs. 89.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2023 up 15.86% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2023 up 26.57% from Rs. 14.53 crore in March 2022.

AMD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2022.

AMD Industries shares closed at 60.15 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 39.56% over the last 12 months.