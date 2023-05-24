English
    AMD Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.83 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AMD Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.83 crore in March 2023 up 27.58% from Rs. 89.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2023 up 15.86% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2023 up 26.57% from Rs. 14.53 crore in March 2022.

    AMD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2022.

    AMD Industries shares closed at 60.15 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 39.56% over the last 12 months.

    AMD Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.8349.7489.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.8349.7489.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.8257.8758.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.350.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.70-31.67-1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.634.614.62
    Depreciation3.703.352.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1711.7812.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.553.4511.35
    Other Income0.140.050.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.693.5011.60
    Interest3.801.932.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.891.578.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.891.578.95
    Tax2.880.462.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.011.116.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.011.116.92
    Equity Share Capital19.1719.1719.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.180.583.61
    Diluted EPS4.180.583.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.180.583.61
    Diluted EPS4.180.583.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:24 am